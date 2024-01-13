The beautiful reason this Chesterfield business owner hopes to 'change one street at a time'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield business owner helped warm some of Central Virginia’s homeless population on Saturday ahead of the freezing temperatures forecast for next week.

The potential for winter weather and temps below freezing made Arctic Monkey Garage President Shawn Mongeur think about people stuck outside in the cold with no other options.

Accordingly, the owner of the Chesterfield shop that sells winter gear and apparel nationwide said he decided to hand out some new thermal hats and gloves to people caught in the cold.

“A lot of these people have something they are dealing with and we don’t know what that is," Mongeur said. "We don’t know the result of their life. How did they really get here?"

WTVR Shawn Mongeur

Mongeur hit the road Saturday morning wanting to ensure these items were distributed before the temps dropped. He begin giving out the hats and gloves which brought a sigh of relief and smiles to peoples faces.

This act of service for struck a cord for Mongeur, who reflected on just how far he has come in his own journey being able to be the president of a business.

“If mac and cheese was five for $1, that was a good week for us when it was on sale," Mongeur recalled. "My parents always worked hard. We never had a lot, but we had what we needed. But these people are hurting for a reason and we don’t know what that reason is.”

Mongeur plans to keep donating resources directly to those in need and hopes humanity will give people a second thought when they are stopped next to a vulnerable person on the street.

“I can’t change the whole world — or even maybe a state — but at the same time, if I change one street at a time. And help one person who may see, helps another person who may see. Someone may get on top of this,” Mongeur said.

