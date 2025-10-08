Henrico woman charged for bringing loaded gun to Highland Springs High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was charged for bringing a loaded gun to Highland Springs High School Wednesday morning, according to Henrico Police.

According to officials, 40-year-old Apryl Lynn Washington was arriving for an event at the school around 9:50 a.m. when she walked through the weapons scanner and it detected a firearm in her bag. Staff and school resource officers searched her bag and found a loaded gun.

Washington was cooperative with officers, police said, and she faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon on school property.

Officials said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the students or staff.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact police@henrico.gov. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

