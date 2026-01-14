Former Richmond DPU director April Bingham sues mayor over termination following water crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's former Department of Public Utilities (DPU) director, who was terminated last year in the wake of the city's water crisis, is suing Mayor Danny Avula and two other city officials, online court records show.

April Bingham was terminated after a winter storm knocked the power out at the water treatment plant on January 6, 2025, triggering a series of failures in backup power systems and leaving the city and surrounding counties without drinkable water for nearly a week.

Her lawsuit alleges that she was wrongfully terminated, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Bingham previously served as DPU's deputy director of customer service beginning in February 2020 and was appointed DPU director by former Mayor Levar Stoney in December 2021.

Bingham sat down for an interview with CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne in March of last year, two months after her termination, to discuss the water crisis.

Former DPU Director April Bingham on Richmond water crisis: 'I hold no regrets'

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube