At least 4 injured in crash involving school bus on Route 460 in Appomattox

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 31, 2025
Posted

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. — At least four people were injured, including a child, in a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Appomattox County on Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

According to VSP, around 4:30 p.m. the driver of a tractor-trailer heading west in the 13600 block of Route 460 (Richmond Highway) hit a pickup truck. The impact forced the pickup truck off the road, causing it to overturn and hit a child that had just gotten off of the school bus before hitting the back of the school bus.

The child and two occupants of the pickup truck were flown to hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Another occupant of the pickup was taken in an ambulance.

There were seven children on the bus at the time of the crash. Five were going to be taken by their parents to be checked out at a medical facility.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

