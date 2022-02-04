Watch
Appeals court throws out another Mountain Valley Pipeline permit

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This May 3, 2018, file photo, shows a section of downed trees that sit atop a ridge near homes along the route of the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline in Lindside, W.Va. A Virginia-based legal group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to end what it says has become an abuse of eminent domain by companies that build natural-gas pipelines. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 3:55 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:56:07-05

ROANOKE, Va. — For the second time in as many weeks a federal appeals court has thrown out a permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Roanoke Times reports that in a written opinion Thursday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found “serious errors” with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s conclusion that the pipeline wouldn’t jeopardize endangered species in its path — specifically the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter.

The 303-mile pipeline would transport natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations through West Virginia and Virginia.

Last week, the same panel shot down a permit that would have allowed the pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest.

Mountain Valley says it's reviewing the decision.

