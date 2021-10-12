Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Appeal seeking early release denied in U.Va. slaying

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Picture of a gavel from Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
US Virus Outbreak Iowa
Posted at 12:41 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 12:41:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A federal appeals court has denied a former University of Virginia lacrosse player’s appeal of a decision preventing his early release from prison.

George Huguely V is serving a 25-year sentence in the 2010 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

He was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of Yeardley Love, who also played lacrosse at U.Va.

The Daily Progress reports that a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Huguely’s latest appeal, and then a full panel of judges turned him away when he sought a rehearing.

He remains set for release in 2030.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide