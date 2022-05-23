Apartments open where Sears once stood at Regency

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Regency has reached a milestone in its ongoing shift from the retail-heavy model of its past into its future as a mixed-use development. Residents have started to move into the Henrico County mall’s first phase of apartments, a $65 million, 320-unit complex called The Rise at Regency. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.