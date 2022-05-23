Apartments open where Sears once stood at Regency
Regency
People have started to move into the Rise at Regency, a new 320-unit apartment complex at Regency mall in Henrico County.
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 10:00:21-04
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Regency has reached a milestone in its ongoing shift from the retail-heavy model of its past into its future as a mixed-use development. Residents have started to move into the Henrico County mall’s first phase of apartments, a $65 million, 320-unit complex called The Rise at Regency. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.