Who fired shots at Apartment 4C? 'The neighborhood has just gotten crazy'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two people remain hospitalized after a shooting at the Pin Oaks Housing Complex in Petersburg. One of the Pin Oaks shooting victims was last listed in stable condition. The other person suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were called to the community just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11.

“It’s scary. I’m fearful for my safety now," a man, who asked not to be identified, said about the shooting near his home.

Police spent Thursday searching for clues into who fired shots at Apartment 4C.

WTVR

When police arrived, they found two shooting victims and a car that had run off nearby Slagle Avenue.

Police are not yet sure whether the car is connected to the shooting.

“It seems like ever since that young man got murdered at the Citgo on the corner. The neighborhood has just gotten crazy; it’s gotten really bad over here," the neighbor said.

Petersburg's weekly crime report states that there have been 26 shootings so far this year. Six of those shootings have been fatal. At this time last year, there were about 20 shootings in Petersburg.

Petersburg Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive but asked anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.