An overwhelming number of young people are seeking help for anxiety and depression in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Data just released from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) has confirmed the mental health crisis that hospitals and many Virginia families said they’ve felt since the COVID-19 pandemic. An overwhelming number of pediatric patients are seeking help for anxiety and depression at emergency departments across the state.

VHHA tracked inpatient hospital data spanning the first quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2023.

“There was an average of about 3,050 emergency room department visits for anxiety and depression each quarter,” Julian Walker, Vice President of Communications with the VHHA, said. “The highest volume was in the first quarter of 2023.”

Walker said most of the diagnoses were related to anxiety and depressive disorders, panic disorders, and PTSD.

The data also showed a higher percentage of female patients; 68% compared to 31% of male patients.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) announced on Monday hundreds of proposed changes to the state budget that will continue to make behavioral health and substance abuse treatment a top priority.

The funding is in addition to millions of dollars already allocated to mental and behavioral health services as part of the governor’s “Right Help, Right Now” initiative.

“We must serve those who are in need and our largest budget portion is in health and human resources and there’s broad collective shared priorities on this front,” Governor Youngkin said.

The budget includes $169 million in funding for additional crisis and stabilization receiving centers, mobilization crisis teams, and workforce support initiatives to attract and retain qualified mental healthcare workers at Community Service Boards and state hospitals.

The funding also includes mental health services for schools, healthcare loan repayment programs, and expanded graduate medical education slots.

When it comes to private hospitals, Walker said medical facilities across Virginia are also tasked with expanding services for thousands of Virginians. He said some initiatives could take years to make an impact.

“I would say we’re all rowing in the same direction,” Walker said. “Obviously, this is an ongoing challenge and it’s one everyone is looking to improve.”

