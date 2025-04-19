Watch Now
PHOTOS: Protesters criticize Trump at Virginia's 'Freedom Rising' rally in Richmond

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied against President Donald Trump in Richmond's Capitol Square on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers with the 50501 Virginia group said 11 similar protests were planned across the state on Saturday to show opposition to the administration’s actions on government downsizing, the economy, human rights and other issues.

