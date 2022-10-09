Senior Alert: Missing Virginia man is driving silver Kia SUV, troopers say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- State police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing northern Virginia man last seen Saturday.

Troopers said 75-year-old Anthony Joseph Ascone was last seen in the 5300 block of Cat Tail Court in Centreville around 5:30 p.m.

Ascone may be driving a Silver Kia Sportage with VA plates: 2ZBOTS, according to Fairfax County Police.

Officials described Ascone as white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair.

VSP

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” troopers said.

If you have seen Ascone or have information about his whereabouts, call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

