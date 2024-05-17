Richmond family wants answers after loved one found dead in car: 'You took away a father'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Anthony Bagby,the victim in a fatal Richmond shooting, had strong ties to the city's Southside.

So, it came as no surprise to loved ones that he was on Midlothian Turnpike early Thursday morning.

However, it is troubling to Bagby's family and investigators, sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett, that the last people he was with were not strangers.

"You took away a father. You took away a grandfather. You took away a friend and most of all you took away 26 years of my life,” said Anthony's wife, Tara Bagby.

Tara Bagby Anthony and Tara Bagby

She has known Anthony Bagby for decades and says there have been ups and downs and certainly struggles. But one constant was Anthony's faith - and he ministered to others.

"Our faith is bigger than a mustard seed. We believe in a higher power - which is God and I know Tone will always be our guardian angel,” Bagby said.

The reverend, father, and grandfather was tragically shot to death near 36th and Midlothian Turnpike early Thursday morning

He was found near a home across the street from Morningstar Baptist Church.

"He was fun, he was loving, he loved to dance. He was the life of the party. He would pray with you. He was an all-around good person,” said Anthony’s daughter, Niesha Henderson.

She says one of the many memories she will cherish for a lifetime is on May 4 when she visited him to talk about his upcoming 61st birthday.

Niesha Henderson

"His corny dad jokes,” Henderson laughed. “Every year for my birthday he would call and sing. He only knows English but he would do it in different languages."

And the languages Henderson wants her dad's killer to hear? Are justice and accountability.

"You were man enough or grown enough to do this now you need to be man or grown enough to face the consequences behind your actions,” Henderson said.

WTVR Niesha Henderson

18 hours after Bagby's murder, police were called to work another homicide on Overlook Street. On Thursday, Chief Rick Edwards told CBS 6 that they will see if the two are connected but they have no evidence suggesting that yet.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!