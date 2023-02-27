Arrest made after missing Henrico man found dead in woods near Richmond community center

RICHMOND, Va. --Police arrested a man in connection to the death of Antajuan Hawkins.

Hawkins, 20, was found dead Saturday afternoon in the woods near the Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center on Old Brook Road in Richmond. Hawkins had been reported missing from Henrico two days prior.

Richmond Police later charged Randel Parker, 20, of Henrico, with stabbing while committing a felony.

Additional charges against Parker were pending the outcome of the police investigation.

"Antajuan was an amazing, different, and unique young man," his godmother Amber Cook-Smith shared via text. "He loved his church family, basketball, and his youth group Saving Our Youth."

Photo provided to WTVR Antajuan Hawkins

She called him both kind and sweet.

"He loved helping out when he can, he loved to work, and loved his family and friends," she said. "He was talented, talkative, and gifted. We will miss him so much and he gave amazing hugs the hugs you want to last forever."

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.