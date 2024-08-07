Answering community questions about Richmond programs aimed at stopping violence

RICHMOND, Va. -- One year after CBS 6 organized a STOP the Violence Town Hall in Richmond, we are following up with the community to see if anything has changed.

What improvements have been made?

What solutions are in place for people living in so called "hot spots" of violence?

When Richmond saw a spike in gun violence earlier this year, Richmond Police launched Operation Safe Summer earlier than expected, starting in April rather than June. Operation Safe Summer teamed Richmond Police up with Virginia State Police to focus efforts on known crime hot spots.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels took a look at what's been done in the last year to help kids and teenagers off the streets in Richmond during the summer and after school ends for the day, especially in crime "hot spots."

One concern brought up during the STOP the Violence Town Hall was the need for community centers and programs for children.

"I would want to know how the Calhoun Center has been closed for 12 years, but yet the city opened it to let Kevin Durant film a movie there. But these babies didn't have a pool for Olympic sized swimming pool in Gilpin Court in the Calhoun Center," town all attendee named Keisha asked the panel.

While the pool at the Colhoun Center has been closed for more than a decade, Angela Fountain, Vice President of Communications & Public Relations from Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) said in a statement that quote, "The Calhoun Family Investment Center has never been closed. It is open a sundry of partners that provide after school activities, trainings, seminars and workshops for RRHA residents. "

According to Fountain, the partners and programs that hold daily programs in the facility include:



City of Richmond Parks and Recreation

STEP – Strategies for Elevating People

Healthy Hearts Plus (Mommies, Bellies, Babies and Daddies)

Virginia Department of Health

In addition, according to Tamara Jenkins from Richmond Parks and Rec, City Council adopted an ordinance in June for the transfer of ownership of the Calhoun Center from the RRHA to the City of Richmond this year. Jenkins said the community center located in Gilpin Court will be refurbished, including the pool, an added splash pad, shade structures and activity areas.

When GeNienne asked if the transfer of this center from RRHA to the City of Richmond still on target for approval for September, Fountain from RRHA said, "Yes, all the necessary documents have been finalized. RRHA is awaiting final approval from our regulator, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. RRHA is excited for our families, as Mayor Stoney has committed over $5 million to upgrade and improve this jewel in the Gilpin community."

GeNienne also wanted to get another one of Keisha's town hall questions answered.

"Why in the last three years has RHA spent $3.1 million on surveillance, but no recreation centers open where I live? Why don't I have programs for my mother to go in here and fill out a job application or for some mental health counseling for the Broken Men Foundation to come inside of Fairfield Court," she asked.

In response, Fountain said, "Each RRHA community has health resource centers sponsored and run by the Virginia Department of Health. These centers offer physical and mental health services. In addition, each RRHA management office has Resident Services staff on hand to assist families with employment services and other job and workforce related training and needs."

Below are the addresses for each RRHA community:



Creighton Court: 2150 Creighton Rd, Richmond, VA 23223

2150 Creighton Rd, Richmond, VA 23223 Fairfield Court: 2311 N. 25th Street, Richmond, VA 23223

2311 N. 25th Street, Richmond, VA 23223 Gilpin Court: 436 Calhoun Street, Richmond, VA 23220

436 Calhoun Street, Richmond, VA 23220 Hillside Court: 1615 Glenfield Ave., Richmond, VA 23224

1615 Glenfield Ave., Richmond, VA 23224 Mosby Court: 1536 Coalter Street, Richmond, VA 23223

1536 Coalter Street, Richmond, VA 23223 Whitcomb Court: 2106 DeForrest Street, Richmond, VA 23223

When asked if RRHA has allocated any money toward recreation centers in the last year, Fountain said, "Yes. RRHA has invested nearly a million dollars in our Community Centers over the last year."

Fountain shared the below improvements:



Whitcomb Court: Computer Lab/STEM - Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics and Capital Improvements



New STEM lab opens in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood

Hillside Court: Capital Improvements, New Basketball Court, New American with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible Play Ground, Computer and STEM Lab, Hillside Art Project, Community Gathering Place, Community Garden

Gilpin Court – STEM Lab

Upcoming in 2025: Computer and STEM Lab in Fairfield and Mosby Courts

Richmond Parks and Rec has 19 community centers across Richmond that provide programs in the summer as well as its "out of school time program."

In addition, Jenkins said two new centers were in the works: T.B. Smith on Ruffin Road and one on Lucks Field in Church Hill.

In collaboration with Richmond Public Schools, "Next Up RVA" nonprofit offers out-of-school and expanded-learning resources in the summer and after school. These programs report that at least 73 percent of youth participants improved one letter grade or maintaned the same grade in both English and math and at least 85 percent had a "C" or above in both subjects.

These are in addition to a network of programs provided by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia for youth ages 11 to 24. There are six locations in Richmond and one in Petersburg.

