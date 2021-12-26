Watch
Another legal battle looms over Mountain Valley Pipeline

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This May 3, 2018, file photo, shows a section of downed trees that sit atop a ridge near homes along the route of the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline in Lindside, W.Va. A Virginia-based legal group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to end what it says has become an abuse of eminent domain by companies that build natural-gas pipelines. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 9:23 AM, Dec 26, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. — Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are gearing up for another legal fight to try to stop the natural gas project.

The Roanoke Times reports that environmental and community groups filed a petition this week with a federal appeals court.

The groups want the court to review last week’s decision by the State Water Control Board.

It allowed the infrastructure to cross streams and wetlands.

The Sierra Club was among the groups that filed the petition with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pipeline opponents say Mountain Valley should not be allowed to continue given its past track record of violating erosion and sediment regulations.

But Mountain Valley said those problems were largely caused by heavy rain in 2018 and have been corrected.

