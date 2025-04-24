Anonymous donor offers to replace torched Little Free Library in Petersburg: 'It means so much'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Little Free Library that was destroyed by fire in March along the Appomattox River Trail in Petersburg will soon return, thanks to an anonymous CBS 6 viewer who has offered to replace it at no cost.

The free book exchange, which had been providing literature to trail visitors since 2019, was established by the Virginia State University Alpha Zeta Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

"I bring my daughter fishing a lot, and we would stop and there would be children's books in there, and I'd usually let her pick one out, and it would be a fun part of the trip for her," said Jason Carson, whose daughter regularly used the little library.

The destruction of the wooden structure was deeply felt by both the community and the sorority members who maintained it.

"Seeing it was really devastating and it was just quite upsetting to see, being that education is already under attack and so taking away a resource for the community, it really hurt my everything, it hurt," said Aaliyah Sanders, president of the Alpha Zeta Chapter.

The Friends of the Lower Appomattox River (FOLAR), who developed the trail, also expressed their dismay at the loss.

"We are so happy, we have a Free Little Library here at the University Boulevard Trail Head and we're very sad to see it was burned down," said Heather Barrar of FOLAR.

But on Thursday, the sorority received unexpected good news when they learned an anonymous CBS 6 viewer would be replacing the library. The new structure will be made of metal instead of wood and painted royal blue – the official color of Sigma Gamma Rho.

"It is such a relief, honestly, hearing that. It means so much to not just the chapter but just knowing the community will have this resource again. And knowing that the hard work of our sorors before us doesn't have to go to waste. It really means so much," Sanders said.

In what seems like perfect timing, the sorority had already planned a book drive for the week after the fire occurred.

"We still conducted the book drive, so we actually have books waiting to be put in it," Sanders said.

The new little library is expected to be installed along the Appomattox River Trail within the next couple of weeks.

