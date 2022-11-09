'We can't be Karens': Richmond councilor dismisses backlash for 'condescending' response to citizen

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's 3rd District Council Member Ann-Frances Lambert dismissed backlash she received Wednesday over a social media comment in which she called a citizen a "Karen" after he raised concerns about pedestrian safety.

The controversy ensued after Twitter user Daniel Wagner posted a photo Monday showing a truck blocking a portion of the sidewalk along Harrison Road near VCU. Wagner said it was forcing students to walk on a busy road during rush hour. On Wednesday, Wagner tweeted that the truck was back in that same position.

Then Lambert, who was not tagged in Wagner's tweet and does not represent the location in question, replied.

"Ask them to move their vehicle politely if it bothers you. The reality is people are not applying to become cops, this includes our region. So do your part and call the non-emergency number 646-5100. Take your chances on being a #Karen here in #RealRichmond #StayWoke," the tweet said.

Dictionary.com defines "Karen" as a "slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors."

Dozens of people fired back on Twitter, criticizing Lambert for her response.

"Would you tell someone in a wheelchair who couldn't get by to basically suck it up? Can't believe this is the response from an elected official," Doug Allen tweeted.

"Garbage response to a taxpayer. This response is why people laugh at Richmond City Council," tweeted a user who goes by "Bandit Barbecue."

"This is flippant, dismissive, and disrespectful to pedestrians in Richmond, but especially for those who cannot simply step into the street to walk. Complete abdication of responsibility and utter lack of compassion," tweeted a user who goes by "Cast Iron Pan."

Wagner himself also took issue with the councilor's tweet, saying, "To call this response insensitive would be generous. It is more accurately dangerous."

CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne caught up with Lambert at city hall Wednesday afternoon before she was scheduled to appear at a press conference and asked about her tweet.

"You called him a Karen. Do you feel like that was an appropriate response as a council member?" Layne asked.

"Karen. Um, what does that mean?" Lambert responded.

"It's the word you used," Layne said.

“It’s a term that’s out there. I believe Black Twitter uses it. So a Karen? That term? Yes. It was used in context," Lambert said.

“You think that person was being a Karen," Layne asked.

“If they have Karen-like tendencies, yes. They were being a Karen," Lambert said.

The council member also explained why she encouraged Wagner to call the non-emergency number for an issue like this.

"When it comes to traffic violations, we just don't have enough officers on the street. So as citizens, we ask folks to call 911. If you see something, say something. I want folks to be clear that we have a lot of mental illness going on in the streets. And so if we are going to advocate and let someone know how we feel, we need to just be ready for the consequences. Here in the city of Richmond, we have a lot of mental health issues happening, and I just don't want folks to start taking things into their own hands, complaining about something to where someone goes off for them," she said.

Meanwhile, some constituents in Lambert's district on Richmond's Northside disagreed with how Lambert handled Wagner's concern.

“I don’t think it’s effective governance to be condescending to constituents, in your district or not if you don't like what they're saying," said Daniel Warshaw. "Whenever I've tried to interact with her, if we don't agree on something, she just kind of pushes back real hard."

Warshaw said he has stopped engaging with Lambert on social media for that reason but added he's appreciative of how responsive she is.

"She's a lot more available than her predecessor, and I think that she comes from and represents a part of this district that's long been underrepresented and hasn't really gotten a lot of attention," Warshaw said.

3rd District resident Willie Hilliard, who ran against Lambert in the 2020 council race, said Lambert's response came across as dismissive to a problem that should've been addressed seriously.

He said her communication was "unprofessional and divisive."

“As an elected official, that’s the first avenue you should take, is just trying to be concerned whether you can help or not. Show concern so people know that you actually care," Hilliard said.

Lambert said she welcomed the criticism.

"I love it. Keep it coming. You know, that's the thing. I love engagement with the citizens. And so, if you're third district, if you're team Northside, they know to call me, they know to email me, they know to come to my meetings," she said.

When asked if she stands by her Twitter comments, the councilor offered an apology but emphasized that she does not approve of Karen's.

“If the word fits and you’re offended by it, I apologize for any offensiveness you may take from that, but at the end of the day, we can't be Karen's in the city," Lambert said.