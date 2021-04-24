Missing woman last seen headed to hair appointment may be driving silver RAV4 , police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a 65-year-old missing woman last seen leaving for a hair appointment Friday afternoon.

Henrico Police were called to the 7400 block of First Landing Court around 5:35 p.m. for a report of a missing woman.

"Ann Coble left the residence for a hair appointment after 12 today and hasn’t been seen since," police said.

Police said she does not have her cell phone and may be in need of medication.

Coble was described by her family as having blue eyes, brown hair, a fair complexion and a tattoo on her back.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, dark colored sweatpants and gray shoes, according to family members.

Coble is believed to be driving silver 2016 Toyota RAV4 with Virginia plates VRP-4048, police said.

Anyone with information on Coble’s whereabouts is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Anyone with information on Coble's whereabouts is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

