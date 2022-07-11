Dinwiddie prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia said Sunday that a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job.

Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth's attorney for Dinwiddie County, issued a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sunday, following stories by the newspaper about her absence.

Baskervill said that stepping down from her responsibilities had been recommended by physicians and the Virginia State Bar.

“I suffered a severe concussion from a fall in April which resulted in a diagnosis of traumatic brain injury," she said. "The doctors have advised me that rest and immediate continued treatment are crucial for my recovery.”

A judge previously appointed Colonial Heights Senior Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Barr to serve as Dinwiddie’s acting commonwealth’s attorney for at least 90 days.

Baskervill said she’s “extremely grateful” to Barr for filling the role in her absence.

The top prosecutors from two nearby jurisdictions have also offered staff to help prosecute some of Dinwiddie's pending murder cases, the newspaper reported.