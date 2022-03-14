Watch
Police update investigation into VSU student's death

Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 14, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police released the name of the Virginia State University student found dead at her off-campus apartment.

Anisa M. Sistare, 21, of Chesterfield, was found dead at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.

Her death, while not considered suspicious by police, remains under investigation.

"Sistare's body, which did not have any signs of trauma, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Police continue their investigation; at this point, there are no signs of foul play."

Sistare lived at the University Apartments at Ettrick along the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

