VSU student's body found in Ettrick apartment, police say

ETTRICK, Va. — An investigation is underway after police discovered the body of a female Virginia State University student in an apartment early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive around 2:30 a.m. after VSU Police discovered the body in an apartment at the University Apartments at Ettrick, Lt. Russell M. Granderson said.

"The victim's body, which did not indicate any signs of trauma, will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," Granderson said.

Officers said the student's name is being withheld pending family notification.

"Police continue their investigation," Granderson said.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

