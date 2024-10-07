'Suspicious death' at West End apartment now being investigated as a homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A "suspicious death" that occurred Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide.
Henrico Police were called to the Kings Crossing apartments for a report of a suspicious death just after 10 a.m. Sunday, according to officials. The victim has been identified as Angelo Barry Ramirez, 20, of Henrico.
The investigation is ongoing and there is currently no suspect information to share.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.
