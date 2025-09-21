Angelina Resendiz Murder: Veterans call for military reforms to better protect women in uniform

NORFOLK, Va. — With cases like Angelina Resendiz making headlines, questions are growing about the future of military recruitment and how the armed forces can better protect women in uniform.

Advocates and female veterans say that while more women are stepping up to serve — with the Military Times reporting an increase in female enlistment over the past year — safety remains a major concern.

“We want to make sure the SHARP program is in place so that those service members know what to do in this type of situation,” said Ana Luisa Carrillo-Tapia, a member of the LULAC National Military and Veterans Committee, referring to the Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

Watch previous coverage: Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body in his barracks for days: Trial counsel

Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body in his barracks for days: Trial counsel

The SHARP program didn’t exist when Army veteran Mary Williams served. Williams said she was a victim of sexual assault during her time in the military and felt abandoned.

“I ended up having a pregnancy out of it .... nobody helped me. Nobody listened to me,” Williams said. “It’s heart-wrenching.”

Williams believes change must start with leaders listening to lower-enlisted service members.

“We cannot keep sweeping this under the rug. It has got to stop,” she said.

Carrillo-Tapia and other advocates say reforms are critical to ensure that accountability is taken seriously and investigations are thorough.

“There’s a lot of change that needs to be done,” Carrillo-Tapia said. “And when those changes are in place, we need leadership to stand behind it.”

Both women say the goal is to make the service safer for the next generation of troops — so that those choosing to enlist don’t have to weigh their passion for service against the risk of being harmed.