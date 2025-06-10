Body recovered in Norfolk identified as missing sailor Angelina Resendiz, family spokesperson says

NORFOLK, Va. — A body recovered in a wooded area near Richard Bowling Elementary School in Norfolk Monday night has been identified as missing sailor Angelina Resendiz.

The Resendiz family received confirmation that the remains located by law enforcement Monday are Angelina's, according to a statement from Esmerelda Castle, Angelina Resendiz's mother, shared Tuesday.

In her statement, Castle takes issue with how she was informed of her daughter's disappearance. She says she learned that her daughter was missing through Angelina's staff and media coverage, rather than official channels.

The full statement from Castle is as follows:

The family of Seaman Angelina Resendiz remains unwavering in their pursuit of justice, especially after the heartbreaking confirmation that these remains are hers, which only strengthens their resolve to hold those responsible accountable. Angelina was a kind and compassionate young woman who brought light into our lives, and her mother, Esmerelda Castle, expressed that Angelina was a loving daughter who always cared for others; her disappearance has left a void in their hearts, and they refuse to let her suffering be in vain. The family is calling on the assistance of the United States government, Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, the Hampton Roads congressional delegation, home congressman Vicente Gonzalez, and President Donald J. Trump to address the systemic issues that allowed her to vanish without justice since May 29, 2025. The family demands accountability for oversight that put her life at risk and for mishandling that delayed justice, emphasizing the urgent need to address how official channels failed to notify them promptly and properly, relying instead on unofficial sources like the media, which underscores deep systemic failures. Their determination is relentless—for Angelina, for all women, and for every family suffering in silence. Justice must be served.





As Esmerelda Castle shares, as a mother, the worst thing possible is to imagine something happening to her child. Knowing that her daughter, a service member, had disappeared, she was horrified to realize that she was not properly notified through official channels and that, instead, she was only informed unofficially by her daughter’s staff and media coverage. This systemic failure to provide timely and official notification was unacceptable. Her daughter’s colleagues, friends, and even authorities knew she was missing, but the response was minimal, and after her friends filed a missing person’s report when her commander would not, they showed little compassion or understanding. This callousness led to her daughter’s death, which cannot be tolerated. Esmerelda calls on Congress to investigate not only her daughter’s disappearance but also the systemic breakdowns that prevent proper communication and response. Under the Constitution, Congress has the power to “raise and support armies” and to “provide and maintain a Navy,” and it is their duty to ensure these organizations function correctly. If the Navy cannot notify families properly and instead relies on unofficial sources, treating such incidents as inconveniences rather than emergencies, then Congress must investigate what has gone wrong. The Navy’s failures threaten all families and the integrity of our military system, and Congress must reform these processes to prevent future tragedies, for the safety of all families, and for the integrity of our nation.







Thank you to everyone who has offered support, shared prayers, and stood with us in the search for Angelina. To support the family’s search efforts, please visit the GoFundMe page.

The 21-year-old was last seen at her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk on May 29.

About two weeks later on Monday night, where the eastern side of Richard Bowling Elementary School faces a residential neighborhood, officials were seen walking in and out of the wooded area a few steps away.

Dozens of bystanders watched for hours, boxed out by police tape, some streaming the scene live on social media as investigators recovered Resendiz's body and transported her away to the Norfolk medical examiner for identification.

Many speculated that the body was, indeed, Resendiz, though the information was not publicized until Tuesday following her family's confirmation.

Late Tuesday, it was announced that a Navy sailor, who was not identified, has been held in "pretrial confinement" in connection with Resendiz's death. Charges are pending, according to NCIS.

Scripps News Group spoke with Resendiz's mother Esmerelda Castle over the weekend after she traveled to Hampton Roads from Texas seeking answers in her daughter's disappearance.

Castle said investigators conducted multiple interviews, took DNA samples, and reassured her of their confidence in finding Angelina.

When asked if there was a possibility that Angelina left without permission, Castle indicated that investigators do not believe this to be the case.

After visiting Angelina's barracks, Castle reported that her daughter's belongings suggested she did not leave for good.

"Her fan was still on, and she had personal items like food and a yoga mat untouched," she noted. Castle also mentioned that no money has been spent from Angelina's accounts since the day she went missing.

The family says Angelina has experienced mental health struggles in the past. Investigators said they had looked into her mental health history, particularly a period last year when she faced suicidal thoughts. However, Castle emphasized that they believe her daughter's current situation is different.

The medical examiner's office says the cause and manner of Resendiz's death are still pending.

