Colonial Heights valedictorian surprised with a $40,000 scholarship from Amazon

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights High School valedictorian Andy Yang was surprised Wednesday afternoon with a prestigious Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship.

Classmates and school staff cheered Yang on as he learned he won the award, which will provide him with $10,000 each year for the next four years of college.

Yang has been accepted into a half dozen colleges and universities. He will make a final decision between Harvard and MIT in the next week or so.

"Amazon really helped me be able to go to the college I want to. I'm really thankful for that," Yang said.

He said the scholarship takes a huge stress off of him and his family.

"It’s really just a big stress off my shoulders knowing there's that $10,000 helping each year, and it just makes me smile whenever I see them smile, because of this financial burden taken off of them too," Yang said.

When Yang graduates from high school this spring, he will also graduate with a two-year associate's degree from Richard Bland College.

He will major in computer science, and his scholarship also guarantees him a paid internship with Amazon after he completes his first year of college.

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