Andy Thomas is coming home for the holidays and ready to rock Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Andy Thomas is coming home for the holidays. The Virginia native returns to Richmond on Friday, Nov. 28 to perform with this new band at The Broadberry. Thomas recently made time to answer questions about his new music, the honor of being one of the first artists to take the stage at Richmond's new Allianz Amphitheater and his new single "Long Gone," produced by Widespread Panic bassist and Richmond native David Schools.

CBS 6: How has growing up in Virginia and working in Richmond shaped the sound, lyrics, or attitude of your solo music?

Andy Thomas: Growing up out in Goochland County and living in Richmond most of my life definitely brings out the Southern aspect with a little city edge.

I grew up on rock & roll, country, and blues, so I’ve taken everything that’s ever inspired me and filtered it through my own perspective and feel.

My Virginia roots run deep, and you can hear that highlighted in this new music. It’s nostalgic and raw, but also new and southern to the core.

How did working with David Schools at Spacebomb influence the arrangement and feel of “Long Gone?”

Andy: Major influence! Dave and the boys really helped bring this one to life. It was one of the only songs I brought to the session without sharing any demos, it was just a partial idea. It was a lot of fun hashing it out in the studio and watching it take wings. I’m really happy with how it turned out. Schools appreciated throwing a wild card into the mix and veering off course a little; it kept everyone on their toes.

I got the original idea for the claps and opening line while I was driving. Running late, dead phone, no charger and just sang it over and over until I landed and could voice memo it. Sure glad I didn’t let this one go!

You’ve been in bands, but how does stepping into a solo front man role change the way you write and perform?

Andy: It’s all about the song. Of course the guitar matters too, but I’ve really been focused on the songwriting. I keep asking myself: What am I trying to say here? Did I say it in a way people can receive it? Art is all about the artist’s point of view — that’s what makes it so unique and special.

As a solo artist, you don’t have anyone to lean on, and the vulnerability can be overwhelming, but it’s also freeing to present something that’s 100% authentically yourself. When that carries over into the performance, it becomes even more meaningful.

How has your sobriety journey affected your music?

Andy: I’m playing, writing, and performing because I love to again. That’s something I had to relearn. It wasn’t easy. I’ve found new things to write about: work, life, fatherhood, travel, sobriety, love. Now I write to say something and mean it, and I perform with purpose and intention. I used to play music to escape, but I’ve realized it’s quite the opposite. it’s all about connecting.

What were the highlights of performing at the grand opening of the Allianz Amphitheater?

Andy: I was thrilled to be part of the brand-new venue down on the river. I had just gotten out of the studio from tracking the new record, so it was the perfect opportunity to test out the new songs while Richmond was also testing out its new baby.

Bob Adamek Andy Thomas

The staff, hospitality, and sound were all top-notch. Can’t wait to circle back and do it again at Allianz!

What can fans expect at the “Friends-giving Jam” at the Broadberry on November 28?

Andy: Fans can expect a psychedelic, honky-tonk, rock ’n’ roll show! Be sure to get there on time and catch Virginia’s rising jam-rock force WOLPH at 8 p.m.

I’ll be on at 9 p.m. with my brand new band, playing some brand new music from my recent studio ventures with Dave Schools.

It certainly wouldn’t be a hometown holiday show without pulling up some friends and family up for some sing alongs to close out the night.

Come early, come ready, and don’t eat too much on Thursday, cause we’ve got a full course to serve up to ya. See y’all Friday night!



Andy Thomas ft. A.T. and Friends Family Jam w/ special guest Wolph

Friday, November 28 at The Broadberry

Tickets: $20+ taxes and fees (link)

