Missing teen found dead in Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The body of a missing Chesterfield teenager was discovered in the Swift Creek Reservoir, according to Chesterfield Police.

Andrew L. Zilius, 19, left home without his cell phone on January 16, according to police.

Fishermen discovered his body in the reservoir on Wednesday, March 2.

"Police continue their investigation, but at this point, foul play is not suspected," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote.

Chesterfield Police Andrew L. Zilius

Zilius, who lived with autism, stayed with relatives near where his body was found, according to Crime Insider sources.

Anyone with any information should call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.