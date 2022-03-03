Detectives in contact with missing man’s family after body found, Crime Insider says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two young men fishing Wednesday discovered a man's body along the shoreline of the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 14700 block of Village Square Place around 2 p.m. after the men called 911.

"Wednesday afternoon I was looking out my window and I saw them fishing near our dock and I laughed because I thought, 'You're in the wrong place. There are no fish there,'" one neighborhood told Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Police confirmed a man's body was discovered close to the shoreline on the Woodlake side of the reservoir.

Missing person flyers of a 21-year-old man with autism were scattered throughout the community.

Crime Insider sources said detectives have been in contact with his grandmother, who is the young man's guardian, and lives close to this scene.

The body, which sources said detectives believe was in the reservoir for more than a few days, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to make a positive ID.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.