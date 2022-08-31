Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Albemarle County

police
WTVR
police
Posted at 9:02 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 21:02:38-04

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive.

Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.

State police said Ainsworth sped away after officers tied to stop a Toyota pickup he was driving, and that a brief vehicle pursuit ended on the ramp from Fountaine Ave to the Route 29 Bypass.

As officers approached the Toyota, Ainsworth fired a gun from inside his vehicle, according to police. Three officers returned fire.

Ainsworth died at the scene. Authorities said a gun was recovered from inside the truck.

Ainsworth’s most recent address was Omaha, Nebraska, according to authorities. Online court records indicate that he has convictions for bank robberies in Nebraska, Minnesota and New Mexico, and has also been convicted of escape.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone