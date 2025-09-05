Police identify Little Caesars sign spinner killed on the job

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the man killed Thursday morning while spinning a sign outside the Little Caesars on South Laburnum Avenue as 37-year-old Phillip Andrew McBride.

Andrew, as he was known by family and friends, was killed when two tractor-trailers collided near where he was working on the sidewalk.

"The driver of the tractor-trailer, which was hauling a concrete slab, ran through a red light as it was traveling east on Williamsburg Road. A small straight-truck hauling propane on South Laburnum Avenue traveled into the intersection with a 'green light' and collided with the tractor-trailer," a Henrico police spokesperson said. "The collision caused the tractor-trailer driver to overcorrect, jackknife and flip over on its side, striking [McBride] who was on the sidewalk spinning a sign for an area business."

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been released, police said.

"Investigators continue to look into other factors that may have contributed to this crash including what charges may be applicable," the spokesperson said.

