Missing Hopewell man found dead, police investigating

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Andre Malik Cox, who was reported missing Friday, was found dead in Hopewell, police announced.

25-year-old Cox was last seen leaving his home early Friday morning.

Police are investigating Cox's death.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact Detective Martin at 804-51-2284, or call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202/use the P3 App to make an anonymous tip.

