Missing man last seen near Hopewell Marina, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 25-year-old Hopewell man last seen early Friday morning.

Andre Malik Cox left his residence around 4 a.m. Friday and has not been seen since, according to Hopewell Police.

Police described Cox as 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored hoodie and pants.

"Mr. Cox has suffered from depression in the past and was last observed in the area of the Hopewell Marina," police said.

Police said that while they do not suspect foul play, they are asking for the public's help to find Cox.

"Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Martin at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this case and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

