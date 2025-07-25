Virginia band director charged with rape of former student

EMPORIA, Va. — A Greensville County High School band director has been arrested and charged with the rape of a former student in incidents that allegedly occurred nearly 20 years ago.

Andre Allen Ellis, identified on his LinkedIn profile as the co-director of bands at Greensville County High School, is currently in jail facing charges of rape and indecent liberties with a child while being a custodian.

According to court records, a Greensville sheriff's deputy responded to the school board office on October 28, 2024, after a former student contacted the director of human resources. The former student alleged they were sexually assaulted by Ellis, who was the drum major coordinator at the time they were a student in the band at Greensville High.

The alleged assaults happened in 2005 and 2006.

The accuser, now an adult, told the deputy that they disclosed what happened after beginning therapy earlier this year.

They stated they were not looking to hurt Ellis; however, they believed he should not be working with children.

The criminal complaint contains graphic details about the alleged assault.

The accuser told investigators they were in Ellis's office when Ellis made a graphic sexual comment to them.

The accuser stated they froze and then went to clean the band room before finding Ellis in the storage room partially undressed.

The accuser stated that is where the rape took place.

They also shared with investigators a second alleged incident from the spring of 2006, when the accuser was 15 years old.

I attempted to visit the school administration offices to inquire about Ellis's employment status with the school division, but the offices are closed on Fridays during the summer.

The acting superintendent responded to an email inquiry stating Ellis is "not currently in the building. As a general rule, we do not comment on specific personnel matters."

Ellis is next due in court on October 10.

The sheriff said Ellis is being held at Southside Regional Jail under no bond status and that the case remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

