How Trevor Anderson’s 40,000 Christmas lights are helping children in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Some Central Virginia neighbors are getting into a fun competition over their Christmas lights.

For one family, it’s not just about the decorations; it’s a way to help children in foster care.

On Donegal Road, the Anderson family has turned their home into a dazzling display with over 40,000 Christmas lights and fun decorations.

Many drivers slow down just to see the bright show.

Trevor Anderson, who loved Christmas lights as a kid, is now sharing that joy with his sons.

"So driving around we made the traditional Krispy Kreme stop and getting the hot chocolate and driving around, and just see all the work they put into it and all the different things. And it's just, it's just really fun," Anderson said about his childhood memories and what he wanted to share with his own children. "Pretty much from Halloween until Thanksgiving, we are all of our free time is spent out here as a family."

But for him, decorating is more than just a holiday tradition; it’s a chance to make a difference.

Their home is part of the Joyful Battle of the Lights Competition. Each house taking part has signs with QR codes that people can scan with their phones to donate money.

All the money raised will help foster care kids via Worthdays, making this Christmas project special.

Anderson hopes to teach his sons about the importance of giving back while keeping the Christmas spirit alive.

"I hope it brings them joy. Because Christmas is very stressful time of year for a lot of people," he said. “You know, we love it. I hope they do.”

Click here to donate to the cause.

Tell us about your favorite Christmas light display. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok