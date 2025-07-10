Slain Virginia high school student's family says killer's plea deal isn't 'the right justice'

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A man is pleading guilty to murdering Warhill High School senior Aonesty Selby, who was found shot to death along a logging road in Isle of Wight County over two years ago.

Andarius McClelland, of Newport News, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in committing a felony in court Wednesday. He was also facing a first-degree murder charge but per his plea agreement, that charge was nolle processed—which pauses prosecution on the charge with the option to bring it back later.

Several family members of Selby were in court Wednesday, including her mother and sisters. McClelland did not appear to acknowledge any of them.



Selby had just celebrated her 18th birthday on Jan. 10, 2023—three days before she was found dead in a rural area of Isle of Wight County.

On Jan. 13, Selby's family reported her missing, stating they hadn't heard from her in a couple of days. Later that day, her body was found in the area of Blue Ridge Trail, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

A hit from Selby's phone pinpointed where officials would find her body.

Investigators say they uncovered evidence linking McClelland to Selby, reaching the conclusion that the two had been dating on and off for two months. McClelland later told investigators that he shot Selby during an argument, panicked, and went back to Newport News, investigators added.

Family members were visibly emotional in the courtroom as well as outside the courthouse afterward.

“I know getting justice won’t bring her back to me but it’ll make me feel like I didn’t fail her. I feel like we failed her because we aren’t able to get the right justice for her," Destiny Bailey, one of Selby's sisters, said.

She said she feels like the guilty plea is a step backward from, not a step toward, closure because she doesn't believe McClelland told the truth in the courtroom.

"He plead guilty to second-degree [murder] when we all know he planned this. His story didn't add up," Bailey said. "I had to watch my sister get put in the ground. I never in my life thought I would have to see that. The day I said goodbye to her is the day I lost a part of myself."

McClelland's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 24. The maximum he could receive for his two charges is 43 years. Bailey said she believes he should spend the rest of his life behind bars.