19-year-old Virginia man charged after teen girl missing out of Chesterfield found shot to death, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A 19-year-old Halifax man has been charged weeks after a missing 17-year-old girl from Chesterfield was found shot to death at Ancarrow's Landing.

The girl's body was found along Brander Street around 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 17. Richmond police announced charges against Austin Akers-Reid, 19, of Halifax, on Tuesday.

Akers-Reid is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder and concealment of a dead body.

“Detectives determined this was a tragic case involving known parties which was not connected to other investigations,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. “Yet, it was particularly disturbing to the public due to the location of the final crime scene. I applaud the swift arrest and charges in this investigation.”

Police did not release the relationship between Akers-Reid and the victim, who has not been identified.

Anyone with more information in the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

