Missing 17-year-old Chesterfield girl found shot to death in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A missing 17-year-old North Chesterfield girl was found shot to death in Richmond on Thursday night.

Police were called to Ancarrow's Landing on Brander Street at 10:05 p.m. Thursday. The teenage girl, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was reported missing on Wednesday.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that detectives believe the girl's body was left in the area after being shot earlier in the day.

Officers were called to a parking deck in the 2000 block of West Broad Street for a "suspicious situation" early Thursday morning.

In a news release sent out Friday, police said the scenes are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

