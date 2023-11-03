Police ID those killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police have identified two people killed in a crash along Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

The crash was reported at about 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, on westbound I-64 near the 202-mile marker.

"A 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on I-64 at the 202-mile marker when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic westbound I-64. The Elantra then struck the rear driver's side of a 2010 Lexus RX350, it then continued on to strike a 2023 Infinity QX60 head-on," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the Elantra, Anastasya Farris, 41, of Quinton, Va., and the front seat passenger, Savanah Grace Atkins-Reith, 29, were both killed in the crash. They were both wearing a seatbelt. The rear-seat passenger, Amber Gracena Curtis, 36, was taken to VCU Medical Center for surgery. She was not wearing a seatbelt."

The drivers of the Lexus and Infiniti were both also taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not yet been released.

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.