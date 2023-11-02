2 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash involving three vehicles along Interstate 64 in Henrico County Wednesday evening.

State troopers were called to the wreck on I-64 west (mile marker 202) at 5:15 p.m., according to Jessica Shehan with Virginia State Police. That is about two miles east from where I-64 intersects with I-295.

Shehan said a Hyundai sedan headed east crossed into the interstate's median and into "oncoming traffic westbound traffic."

The sedan hit the rear driver's side of a Lexus SUV before it hit an Infinity SUV head-on, according to Shehan.

"Two people have been confirmed deceased at the scene and three others have been transported to the hospital," Shehan said.

The names of the people killed have not yet been released as troopers work to inform their next of kin.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

