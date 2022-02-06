Richmond woman celebrating 105th birthday credits positive attitude, good genes

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond woman celebrating a milestone birthday got some help to make her big day special Saturday.

Amy Krumbein safely celebrated her 105th birthday with an outdoor party filled with friends and neighbors wishing her well.

Krumbein was born Amy Meyers in Goldsboro, North Carolina, in 1917. The daughter of Joseph Max Meyers and Annie Kadis, her family founded Heilig-Meyers, which was the world's largest retail furniture company in the early 2000s, according to the family.

Provided to WTVR Amy Krumbein

The Duke University graduate moved to New York in 1937 to study design. There she lived at the famous Barbizon Hotel for women and became an assistant to artist Venecio Paladini.

Then in 1944 she married Major Nathaniel Krumbein, who also joined the family business. The family relocated and moved the Heilig Meyers headquarters to Richmond in 1950.

Krumbein spent most of her life volunteering in the community and received numerous awards for her work in the River City. She was appointed to the Virginia Board of Psychology by former Virginia Gov. Gerald Baliles.

The mother of four has nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who helped make her birthday a day to remember.

Krumbein credited her longevity to having a positive attitude and good genes. She also swam a mile and a half a day and kept "socially and intellectually active," her family said.

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Krumbein!

