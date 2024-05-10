Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield Police investigating Amster Road shooting

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, May 9
Posted at 6:13 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 06:13:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say at about 12:22 a.m. police were called to the 6800 block of Amster Road for a reported shooting. Once there officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone