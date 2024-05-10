Chesterfield Police investigating Amster Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say at about 12:22 a.m. police were called to the 6800 block of Amster Road for a reported shooting. Once there officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

