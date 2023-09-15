Students hurt in crash before school; some in Amelia community are calling for safer streets

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Three teenagers, all Amelia High School students. were hurt in a Thursday morning crash before school along Route 360 at Goodes Bridge Road in Amelia County, according to Virginia State Police.

The 16-year-old driver, who suffered the most serious injuries, was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was last listed in stable condition.

"A 2015 Ford Expedition driven by a 16-year-old female from Church Road Va., did not yield at the stop sign on Goodes Bridge Road," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash. "The vehicle entered the intersection at Route 360 and was struck, T-bone style, by a Southern States fertilizer truck."

While the crash remains under investigation, Shirley Sadowski, who works near the crash scene, said something needed to be done to improve traffic safety in that area.

"We've had employees wreck, we've had customers wreck, we've had owners wreck over the years," Sadowski said about that stretch of Patrick Henry Highway. "It took us a while to get a turning lane there and now we're we would love to see a traffic light for everyone's safety. Because of the school buses that go through there, families trying to get their children to their school safely, and of course, when teenage children have to leave and go to the Vocational Center. That's just a dangerous intersection. And no one seems to stop, even when there's an accident, they're all still flying through there."

"I mean, there's a makeshift [memorial] right there where a lady comes out to where her husband was killed. And she puts a memorial out there. Why do we have to have these? Can't we prevent that from happening? That's happening again, three lives were changed yesterday, three families' lives were changed because of that intersection."

