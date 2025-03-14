Virginia woman who survived serious farming accident reunited with medics who saved her life

RICHMOND, Va. — Chesterfield County Medflight paramedics are accustomed to receiving crisis calls to get critically ill or injured patients to trauma centers in Richmond.

Ashley Lawrence was unfamiliar with their operations until she became a patient. Back in August, she was involved in a serious incident.

“I was expecting a little one that's like behind y'all, but not this big one,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence nearly lost her life during a farming equipment accident at her home in Amelia County.

“When I was caught in the auger, the fence tourniquet my leg so it wouldn't bleed. Well, they had to cut the fence to get me off,” she explained.

The Medflight crew arrived to find Lawrence with severe bleeding from injuries to her legs, arm, and hand. They administered a blood transfusion during the flight to VCU Hospital.

“Had it not been for the tourniquets or the blood she got en route, she would not have survived the incident,” her family member noted.

On Thursday, Lawrence had a special reunion with the crew that came to her rescue.

“I wanted to say thank you because y'all got to see the worst part of somebody in a bad situation,” she said.

During the reunion, Lawrence showed off her new leg. “I could have, I mean, I could have come in here in my wheelchair. But I was like, no, I got my leg. I'm gonna put it on,” she said. “I was like, I'll go in with my leg. I have it. I can use it.”

Chesterfield County EMS will be holding a community blood drive outside of Richmond the Public Safety training center Tuesday, March 18 from 9:30-3:30.

