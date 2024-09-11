Amelia County man facing felony charges after dead, malnourished dogs found at home

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- An Amelia County man is facing multiple felony animal cruelty charges after allegedly housing multiple dead and malnourished dogs.

Amelia County Animal Control allegedly found three dead dogs and 16 other malnourished dogs at a home on Stonewall Drive.

Officials carried out a welfare check after court records say an initial call to animal control reported seeing skinny dogs at the home.

During the welfare check, animal control discovered the severity of the situation, allegedly finding one of the dogs dead in a dog house, and another in a dog food bag covered in flies. Officials said a third dog, found on its side panting heavily, died as it was on its way to a veterinarian.

Animal control found 16 other dogs on the property they believed showed outward signs of severe emaciation.

Court records say that animal control brought charges against Marcus Bowden, who was arrested on two counts of felony animal cruelty, 16 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty, one count of failure to dispose, and 16 counts of failure to give rabies vaccines.

Lab test results allegedly ruled the cause of death for three of the dogs as severe malnutrition.

Officials wrote the dogs had several internal and external parasites and that all living dogs were in starvation.

The Amelia Animal Shelter took in the 16 dogs and said that they are now on the road to recovery.

Some of the dogs have been adopted but there are a handful of others who are still looking for a new home.

According to court records Bowden admitted to animal control that he failed to feed the dogs due to financial issues.

He is currently out on bail, but records show a judge has prohibited him from owning animals until the court case is concluded.

