Amber Alert issued for abducted 13-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, for a child abduction that occurred on December 28, 2021, at 1621 hours.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 420 Almo Chapel Road, Spottswood, Virginia.

Abducted is Jaxson Dale Moran, White, Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 13 years old, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 115 lbs, Last seen wearing a lime green and grey Ariat baseball cap, navy blue Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and Ariat work boots.

The child has been abducted by Steven Dale Moran, White Male, Red hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs, Wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and camo front John Deere baseball cap.

For further information contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalert.

