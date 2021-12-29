Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for abducted 13-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia State Police
Amber Alert issued for abducted 13-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger
Posted at 10:16 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 22:16:12-05

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, for a child abduction that occurred on December 28, 2021, at 1621 hours.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 420 Almo Chapel Road, Spottswood, Virginia.

Abducted is Jaxson Dale Moran, White, Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 13 years old, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 115 lbs, Last seen wearing a lime green and grey Ariat baseball cap, navy blue Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and Ariat work boots.

The child has been abducted by Steven Dale Moran, White Male, Red hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs, Wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and camo front John Deere baseball cap.

For further information contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalert.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers