One person arrested following Amber Alert out of Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Henrico County have confirmed one person has been arrested and is facing charges following an Amber Alertbeing sent out from the county Thursday.

Police tell CBS 6 that on Thursday April 4 at around 10:20 p.m. Henrico Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on I-95 south near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. " The vehicle was suspected to be involved in the ongoing Amber Alert case out of Henrico," police explained.

During that stop, Ronique Poteat was located safely along with an adult female. That adult has been identified as Earleecha Williams, a 28-year-old from Highland Springs. She was arrested and now faces the following charges:

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Accessory after the fact in a felony

Obstruction of Justice

Abduction of a minor

Suspect Tyrell Ashley Davenport has not been located and is still at large.

If you have any information on Davenport's location, police ask you to call the Henrico Police Department at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

