Henrico police locate previously missing teenager, suspect still at large

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Update: Police have located 15-year-old Ronique Poteat.

At 10:20 p.m., Henrico police conducted a traffic stop on a car driving south on I-95 near Chamberlayne Avenue.

Poteat was found safe inside the car. Police say another woman, who was found inside the car, is currently being questioned.

Suspect Tyrell Ashley Davenport has not been located and is still at large.

If you have any information on Davenport's location, police ask you to call the Henrico Police Department at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com

Original story:

Henrico Police say they are actively searching for a missing endangered juvenile who they say was taken from her home by a family member.

On Wednesday, April 3, at around 11:10 p.m. Henrico Police say they were called to the 400 block of Newbridge Terrace for a reported domestic dispute.

Police tell CBS 6 that Ronique Channel Poteat, a 15-year-old, was last seen leaving an apartment with her half-brother Tyrell Davenport a 23-year-old. Witnesses say she left the area in a black Honda Accord with dark-tinted windows.

Police say that the vehicle has a Virginia license plate reading "KI&ARI."

Multiple resources from surrounding law enforcement agencies are being called in to help with the search.

Ronique is described as a black female with black hair. She stands 5'4" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink Nike T-shirt, red boxers, and a black bonnet.

Tyrell Davenport is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

