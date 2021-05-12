Amazon to double job presence in northern Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Amazon is taking a big step toward establishing its presence at its emerging northern Virginia headquarters, with plans to hire nearly 2,000 workers there.

The new hires will more than double Amazon’s presence in Arlington, where about 1,600 are currently employed.

The jobs cover a variety of specialties, including software developers, project managers, engineers and store designers.

In a blog post Wednesday, the company said the new jobs constitute the highest number of open positions in Arlington since the company announced its plans in 2018 to establish a second headquarters in the Crystal City section of the county.

By 2025, the company expects to employ 25,000 in Arlington.