Amazon Prime makes changes that could impact your online shopping

RICHMOND, Va. — Amazon is shutting down its Prime Invitee Program on October 1. The feature allowed Prime members to share free shipping benefits with people outside their household.

Going forward, those perks will only be available through Amazon Family, which allows sharing with one other adult plus kids and teens.

However, all members must share the same address to qualify for the benefit.

Anyone else will need to purchase their own Prime membership to access the shipping benefits and other Prime perks.

The company maintains that membership remains strong, citing record global sign-ups during and leading up to its annual Prime Day sale.

