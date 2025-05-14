New Amazon robotic fulfillment center coming to Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a new Amazon robotic fulfillment center in Goochland County.

Amazon is building its fourth Virginia robotics fulfillment center, RIC6, creating more than 1,000 jobs. RIC6 will be a 3.1 million-square-foot facility with a 650,000-square-foot footprint on a 107-acre parcel.

Reports say the fulfillment center will see more big trucks than smaller delivery vehicles. Some residents say they're worried about an increase in traffic, but Amazon officials say most of that will be in the overnight hours.

In 2023, Goochland County secured funding through the Commonwealth’s SMART SCALE prioritization process and the Central Virginia Transportation Authority’s regional transportation funding for a diverging diamond interchange at Ashland Road (Route 623). The new interchange will be designed to improve the flow of traffic and increase safety. A similar traffic setup is at the Zion Crossroads exit from I-64.

This Amazon facility will be bigger than the one recently opened in Henrico near the Richmond Raceway, which is projected to move about three million Amazon packages a week.

